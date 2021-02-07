Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Leeds United will secure a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Monday night.

The Yorkshire side have struggled for consistency over the past few weeks despite notching up some impressive victories.

Leeds were 3-0 winners against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last weekend thanks to goals from Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison.

The Whites slumped to a 2-1 defeat by Everton at Elland Road on Wednesday night to lose their fifth game at home this season.

Crystal Palace have won their last two Premier League games following victories over Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Eagles are in 13th position and level on points with 11th-placed Leeds United in the Premier League table.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Leeds to secure a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Monday night.

“Leeds are always a good watch but they will have to do better on their new pitch than they did against Everton,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I heard it being described afterwards as ‘looking like it had been treated with olive oil’ which I thought was a great line – but as Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said, his players were slipping and Everton’s weren’t.

“Leeds don’t seem able to defend at the best of times but what might help them get a clean sheet this time is that Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is a major doubt with a hamstring injury.

“Palace will play on the break like they usually do whether he is fit or not but, without Zaha, they just don’t carry the same threat.”

Crystal Palace were 4-1 winners against Leeds at Selhurst Park in the reverse fixture in November when Scott Dan, Eberechi Eze and Jordan Ayew got on the score sheet in the English capital.

The Eagles have only managed to win two of their last six games against Leeds in the Premier League and the Championship.