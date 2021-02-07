Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Michael Owen is backing Leeds United to play out a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Whites are aiming to bounce back to winning ways in the top flight after their 2-1 home defeat by Everton in midweek.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won two and lost three of their last five outings in the Premier League to leave them in mid-table heading into the second half of the campaign.

Leeds United are preparing to welcome a Crystal Palace side to Elland Road who are level on points with them and only behind the West Yorkshire side on goal difference.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is tipping the two teams to share the spoils at Elland Road in a 1-1 draw on Monday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Leeds are blowing so hot and cold just now, however, one thing that has been consistent for the Elland Road side this season is poor defending.

“As good as they are to watch from a neutral point of view, any Leeds fan will tell you how frustrating it has been.

“A great away win at Leicester was followed by defeat at Goodison Park midweek, and a trip to Crystal Palace is up next.

“Palace themselves haven’t been firing on all cylinders recently, which they’ll be disappointed with after a good start to their campaign.

“This one could be tight, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it ended all square.”

Leeds United are back in Premier League action on Sunday 14 February with a trip to face Arsenal.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will take on Burnley at home in their next game on Saturday 13 February.

