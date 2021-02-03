Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Leeds United v Everton

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to claim a 2-0 home win against Everton at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

The Whites have been in good form in recent games and head into their clash against the Toffees after having secured back to back victories against Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Leeds United sealed an impressive 3-1 win away to Leicester City last time out and they are now preparing to welcome Everton to their home ground in midweek.

Everton, meanwhile, are down in eighth place in the table after having won just two of their last five games in the top flight.

The Toffees head into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at home by Newcastle United last time out.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is tipping Leeds United to continue their impressive campaign by claiming a 2-0 victory against the Toffees on Wednesday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “It was a strange performance by Everton at the weekend.

“They never really got going against Newcastle and another worry is that the goals have dried up for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has not scored in any of his past seven league games.

“Leeds were impressive in their win over Leicester, which saw Patrick Bamford end his mini goal-drought.

“Bamford deserves a mention for the quality of that strike, and also for playing Jack Harrison in for the crucial third goal – his attitude and awareness is top class.”

Leeds United will return to top flight action next week when they take on Crystal Palace at home on Monday night.

