Dimitar Berbatov reveals his prediction for Leicester City v Arsenal

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Arsenal to return to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 3-1 victory at Leicester City on Sunday.

The north London side are aiming to get their top-flight campaign back on track after they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City at The Emirates last weekend.

Arsenal currently find themselves well off the pace in the race for a top-four finish this season and Mikel Arteta will be eager for his side to start stringing together a run of positive results in the closing months of the campaign.

Leicester City, meanwhile, are third in the table as Brendan Rodgers aims to steer the Foxes towards Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Berbatov is fully expecting to see Arsenal claim a victory at the King Power Stadium on Sunday lunchtime.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “An interesting game.

“I think I will surprise everyone and go with Arsenal because I still think Arteta is doing a good job with the team.

“I am a bit worried about [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang’s form but they have enough quality for the away win.”

Arsenal have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League, while Leicester City have three victories in their last five outings in the top flight.

