Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Leicester City v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Leicester City to claim a 2-1 win over Arsenal in their Premier League clash on Sunday lunchtime.

Arsenal head into the game fresh from their dramatic 3-2 win over Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday night as Mikel Arteta’s men secured their place in the last 16.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the all-important winner for the Gunners as they managed to progress through to the next round despite conceding two away goals.

Arsenal will now turn their attentions back to the Premier League as they prepare to take on Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side at the King Power Stadium.

The Gunners are looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after they lost 1-0 to Manchester City at The Emirates last weekend.

Arteta’s side currently sit in 11th place in the Premier League table, with Leicester City in third spot and just 10 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is tipping Leicester City to take all three points when they welcome the Gunners to the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Manchester City toyed with Arsenal last weekend and took it easy towards the end of their 1-0 win, which made the game look closer than it was.

“Leicester, meanwhile, were impressive against Aston Villa. Their front three of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy all looked really sharp, and I don’t think the Gunners will be able to handle them.

“Arsenal are stuck in mid-table and this game might show what they are missing from what it takes to get in the top four.

“Leicester play on the front foot and they are solid, have plenty of attacking spark and take their chances – the days where you might say they rely on Vardy to score his trademark breakaway goals are long gone.”

Arsenal finished in eighth place in the Premier League table last season.

