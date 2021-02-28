Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Leicester City v Arsenal

Michael Owen is backing Leicester City to claim a 2-1 win over Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

The Gunners head into the game fresh from having secured a dramatic 3-2 win over Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday night to secured their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Arsenal will now aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after the disappointment of their 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the top flight last weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently in mid-table and need to string together a series of positive results to get them back into contention for a European qualification spot.

Leicester City, meanwhile, have been in fine form this season and they’re currently in third place in the table as they chase Champions League qualification.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United striker Owen is convinced that Leicester City will snatch a narrow win over the Gunners in Sunday lunchtime’s clash at the King Power Stadium.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “There were differing fortunes for both these sides in Thursday’s Europa League fixtures. I was surprised to see Leicester crash out but was equally impressed by Arsenal’s fight-back against Benfica.

“I think if you asked Brendan Rodgers privately, he’d agree that Champions League qualification is the priority for the Foxes this season.

“It will be interesting to see how this one plays out. Arsenal will most likely have the majority of the ball, and I think that could play into Leicester’s hands.

“As I’ve previously mentioned, Messrs Barnes, Maddison and Vardy are all playing fantastically just now, and if they’re on song again, I think Leicester will win an entertaining contest.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 campaign.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip