Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leicester City v Liverpool FC

Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Leicester City will secure a 3-1 win against Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Foxes are in third position and seven points adrift of leaders Manchester City following an impressive season under Brendan Rodgers so far.

Leicester have been particularly impressive on the road in the Premier League in the current campaign, while the Foxes have lost five times at the King Power Stadium.

The 2015 champions suffered a 3-1 loss to promoted side Leeds United in their last home fixture, but Leicester have beaten Fulham and draw with Wolves in the last two games.

Liverpool FC suffered a 4-1 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend to leave Jurgen Klopp’s men with an uphill battle to get back involved in the title race.

The Reds are 10 points adrift of Manchester City despite having played one game more than Pep Guardiola’s men in the title race.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Leicester to secure a resounding 3-1 win over Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.

“What a great game to start the weekend,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Liverpool are having a bit of a shaky time at the minute, they have had their ups and downs this season and I think they are there for the taking.

“I can see Leicester going out to shock them and I think they will get the win.”

Liverpool FC have won six of their last seven games against Leicester in the Premier League, including 3-0 win at Anfield this term.

The defending champions were 4-0 winners against Leicester at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League last term.

Leicester have only collected 16 of their 43 points from their home fixtures in the current campaign.

