Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester City v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium at Saturday lunchtime.

The defending Premier League champions suffered a 4-1 loss to current leaders Manchester City at Anfield last weekend following goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

Liverpool FC have lost three of their last six Premier League games to leave Jurgen Klopp’s side in fourth position and 10 points behind Manchester City.

Although the Reds have lost their last three Premier League games at Anfield, the Merseyside outfit have won their last two away fixtures in the top flight.

Liverpool FC were 3-1 winners against Tottenham Hotspur last month before the 19-time English champions secured a 3-1 victory at West Ham United.

Leicester are in third place and three points ahead of Liverpool FC in the Premier League table.

The Foxes have struggled at the King Power Stadium this season in comparison to their nearly flawless away form, losing five of their 11 games at the King Power Stadium.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Leicester to secure a 1-1 draw with Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Liverpool were already out of the FA Cup, so they have had the week off to regroup after what happened against Manchester City,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“It should do them some good, because they looked weary in that game, and I don’t think goalkeeper Alisson, who made two big mistakes, was fully fit for it.

“It was actually Liverpool’s away form that was more of a concern for them as recently as the turn of the year, but since then they have lost three on the bounce at Anfield, and had two good wins at Tottenham and West Ham.

“If they can get back to the level that they showed in London, they won’t leave Leicester empty-handed. The problem is if they come up with another display like the one they produced against Brighton, or in the second half on Sunday, and I am not really sure which Liverpool to expect.

“For me, the key for Liverpool finding their old form is to stop worrying about what is going on at the back, where they are not going to be at full strength until Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are back from injury.

“Instead, they just need to pick a team that gives the front three as much service as possible, because that is how they are going to win games, even if they concede a few too.”

Liverpool FC secured 12 victories in their last 17 meetings with Leicester in the Premier League.

The Foxes have lost their last three Premier League games against Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium.

