Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester City v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 2-1 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds will be eager to get back to winning ways after Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a chastening 4-1 loss to Premier League leaders Manchester City last weekend.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden secured three points for the visitors at Anfield to establish a big lead over Liverpool FC in the title race.

Although Liverpool FC have lost their last three Premier League games at Anfield, the Merseyside outfit have beaten Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham in their last two top-flight fixtures on the road.

Leicester have one of the best away records in the Premier League this term, but the Foxes have lost five of their 11 games at the King Power Stadium in the current campaign.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Reds to secure a 2-1 victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

“Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be looking for an immediate reaction from his players following their heavy defeat at home to Manchester City,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Reds’ welcome a Leicester side that have lost a bit of momentum recently. It’s no coincidence that the goals have dried up slightly with Jamie Vardy absent from the side.

“On paper, this has the potential to be a cracker with both so good going forward. That said, I think it may be more suited to the visitors from a tactical point of view.

“Leicester will no doubt be willing to invite Liverpool on so they can utilise their counter-attack, however, it’s an extremely hard task to do that for 90 minutes against the Reds.

“If Liverpool can get in front, it should open Leicester up and if that materialises, I think the points will be going back to Merseyside.”

Liverpool FC have won 12 of their last 17 games against Leicester in the Premier League, including six of their last seven meetings.

Brendan Rodgers hasn’t managed to orchestrate a win over his former club in the last three meetings between Leicester and Liverpool FC.

The Reds have won just six of their last 17 away fixtures in the league.

