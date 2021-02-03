Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Joel Matip

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool FC defender Joel Matip will miss the rest of the Premier League season.

The defending Premier League champions suffered a further injury blow last week after Matip was forced off at half-time of Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Cameroon international appeared to pick up an ankle problem following a challenge on Spurs forward Son Heung-min in the first half in north London.

Matip missed Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday night as the Merseyside club awaited further diagnosis of the 29-year-old’s injury.

The Cameroonian defender will now join Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the sidelines after the centre-half duo picked up serious injuries in October.

Klopp confirmed that Matip is set to miss the rest of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign as a result of his ankle injury.

“Unfortunately, we found out now after everybody looked at it that Joel will be out for the rest of the season,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.

“But he will be ready for the start of the next pre-season and finally everything will be sorted.”

Liverpool FC signed Preston North End defender Ben Davies in a £2m deal on transfer deadline day on Monday.

The defending Premier League champions signed Davies, who had six months left to run on his deal at the Championship side.

Davies has put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the defending champions.

Liverpool FC have also signed Turkey international Ozan Kabak on a loan deal from Schalke 04.

The Reds will have the option to buy the 20-year-old in an £18m deal at the end of the season after paying a £1m loan fee up front.

