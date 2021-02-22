Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool FC injury update on Jordan Henderson

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp says Jordan Henderson has suffered a groin problem

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Monday 22 February 2021, 06:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson suffered a suspected groin injury in their 2-0 loss to Everton at Anfield on Saturday night.

The defending Premier League champions were plunged into an even deeper injury crisis after Henderson was forced off in the first half of the Merseyside derby.

Henderson has started alongside Turkey international Ozan Kabak over the past couple of weeks after the Schalke 04 defender moved to the Anfield outfit on loan for the rest of the season.

However, the 29-year-old’s groin injury leaves Liverpool FC without Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Fabinho and Henderson.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Liverpool FC suffered their fourth successive league defeat for the first time in their history, Klopp provided an update on Henderson’s injury.

“It’s the groin/adductor region and nobody in the medical department was positive about it,” Klopp said.

“It doesn’t look good, but we have to wait, of course, for the scan tomorrow, hopefully.”

Everton broke the deadlock in the third minute of the Merseyside derby thanks to Richarlison’s clinical finish at Anfield.

The Toffees doubled their lead in controversial circumstances in the second half when Trent Alexander-Arnold was penalised for a foul on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to the Premier League’s basement club Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday evening.

The Merseyside outfit have fallen out of the Premier League’s top four and are level on points with Everton.

