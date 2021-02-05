Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update ahead of Man City clash

Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane ahead of Liverpool FC’s home clash against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

The defending Premier League champions suffered a 1-0 loss to Brighton at Anfield on Wednesday night following Steven Alzate’s second-half winner on Merseyside.

Liverpool FC lost Jota to a long-term injury during their victory over Danish side Midtjylland in the Champions League group stage in early December.

Mane was forced to sit out Liverpool FC’s 3-1 victory over West Ham United at the weekend before the Senegal international was sidelined for Wednesday night’s shock loss to Brighton.

Liverpool FC have struggled without Jota and Mane, leaving the Anfield outfit in fourth position and seven points adrift of current leaders Manchester City.

The Merseyside outfit will host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday when the Reds will have the opportunity to reduce the gap in the title race.

Speaking at his post-match media conference following Liverpool FC’s second successive Anfield defeat, Klopp provided an injury update on Jota and Mane.

“Diogo is – I don’t know exactly – a couple of weeks, two, three, four, I’m not sure,” Klopp said.

“And Sadio we will see. He might be available for the weekend, I don’t know. He didn’t train with the team today. We will see.”

Jota moved to Liverpool FC in a £45m deal from Wolves in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Portugal international has scored five goals in nine games in the Premier League since his move.

Mane has scored seven times and has made three assists in 19 games in the Premier League this term.

