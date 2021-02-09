‘Cold feet’: Jurgen Klopp attempts to explain Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson’s mistakes

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that “cold feet” could be to blame for Alisson Becker’s nightmare performance in Liverpool FC’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday evening.

The defending Premier League champions were looking to avoid a third successive Premier League defeat at Anfield following losses to Burnley and Brighton over the past few weeks.

Liverpool FC looked to have been dealt a lifeline in the first half when Ilkay Gundogan missed a first-half penalty following Fabinho’s foul on Raheem Sterling.

However, the German midfielder finally made the breakthrough in the 49th minute to give Manchester City a slender lead before Mohamed Salah equalised from the penalty spot after Ruben Dias brought down the Egypt international.

But Alisson’s carless pass resulted in a simple finish for Gundogan in the 73rd minute to shift the momentum back in Manchester City’s favour at Anfield.

The Liverpool FC shot-stopper produced yet another sloppy pass to present Raheem Sterling with an easy finish to make it 3-1 before Phil Foden scored the pick of Manchester City’s goals with seven minutes left to play at The Etihad.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Alisson’s mistakes in Liverpool FC’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City, Klopp said: “We cannot hide them and we don’t have to.

“It’s true that we didn’t give him a lot of options, especially the first one but the second one he just miss-hit the ball.

“There’s not a real explanation for it, maybe he had cold feet or something.

“I know it sounds funny but it could be but then there’s still the opportunity to kick it in the stands.

“But, again, Ali has saved our life plenty of times, no doubt about that, and tonight he made two mistakes. That’s how it is.”

Liverpool FC signed Alisson in a £68m deal from AS Roma in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has won the Premier League and the Champions League since his move to Liverpool FC.

