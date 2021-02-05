Andy Robertson makes admission about Liverpool FC’s title prospects

Andy Robertson says Liverpool FC are no longer involved in the Premier League title race following a 1-0 loss to Brighton on Wednesday night.

The defending Premier League champions suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat by Brighton at Anfield following Steven Alzate scored a second-half winner for the visitors.

Liverpool FC are seven points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side were 2-0 winners against Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening.

The Merseyside outfit have lost successive Premier League games at Anfield to raise questions about Liverpool FC’s ability to defend their title this season.

The Reds have only managed to win two of their last eight Premier League games to leave Liverpool FC in fourth position in the top-flight table.

Speaking after Liverpool FC’s 1-0 loss to Brighton on Wednesday night, Robertson claimed that the Reds aren’t involved in the title race at the moment.

“Brighton were the better team,” Robertson told BBC Sport. “We were hugely disappointing all over there park. You have to give the team credit for playing well.

“They created chances, pressed us – did everything we wanted to do.

“We didn’t really do anything of note. With a long record of going unbeaten we’ve lost two. When you don’t show up you don’t get results.

“We prepare for every game different. It’s just not clicking. We need to find a way to get results, especially at home. You can do everything in training.

“Any game against Man City is a big one. As this moment stands, we’re not in the title race. We are seven points behind them and they have a game in hand.

“I’m sure they’d say the same if they were potentially 10 points behind. We need to get back to the Liverpool everyone knows.

“We’re still a good team. We don’t turn into a bad team overnight.”

Liverpool FC will face their bitter rivals Manchester City in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The two sides played out a goalless stalemate in their meeting at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will make the trip to Leicester City on Saturday 13 February before they take on Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday 16 February.

