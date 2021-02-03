Garth Crooks hailed Jordan Henderson as “Captain Marvel” after the Liverpool skipper excelled in an unorthodox centre-half role in Sunday evening’s 3-1 win against West Ham.

The defending Premier League champions were 3-1 winners against West Ham at the London Stadium following goals from Mohamed Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Henderson partnered inexperienced Nathaniel Phillips at centre-half in the absence of Joel Matip and Fabinho due to injury problems.

The Liverpool FC midfielder continued to excel in his centre-half role, having helped the Reds to secure a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last week despite coming up against Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Henderson’s return to the Liverpool FC side has coincided with successive Premier League victories since their 1-0 loss to Burnley at Anfield last weekend.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks heaped praise on Henderson for his performances at centre-half after Liverpool FC’s 3-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Captain Marvel is back in the side, albeit at centre-back, and Liverpool looked far more comfortable with him against Spurs than they did without him against Burnley,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“That Henderson looks so comfortable at centre-back and the opposition unable to expose his limited experience in that position probably says more about the way the modern game has changed than the strikers he was up against.

“I can’t imagine Henderson looking so comfortable against the likes of Andy Carroll or Peter Crouch. Meanwhile, you write off Liverpool’s title chances off at your peril.”

Liverpool FC will take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night before the Reds will face Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds are in third position and four points behind Pep Guardiola’s side, although Liverpool FC have played one game more than their title rivals this term.

Liverpool FC won their first Premier League title last season.

