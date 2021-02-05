Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool FC need to find solution to fatigue ahead of Man City clash

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool FC are struggling with fatigue and need to “find solutions” ahead of Sunday’s clash against Manchester City.

The defending Premier League champions suffered a 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Wednesday night following Steven Alzate’s winner in the second half.

Liverpool FC have lost successive home Premier League fixtures to undermine their attempt to retain the title after the Merseyside outfit suffered defeats by Burnley and Brighton.

The Reds have only managed to win two of their last eight games in the Premier League to leave the defending champions with an uphill battle to overhaul leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won nine successive Premier League games to established a three-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand over the rest of the top five.

Liverpool FC will take on Manchester City in their next Premier League game on Sunday evening.

Speaking at his post-match media conference following Liverpool FC’s 1-0 loss to Brighton, Klopp said:

“The only explanation now is that we are a fatigued team, mentally more or less. That leads to not the maximum freshness in your legs.

“The only thing we can do is use the things that happen and learn from them. The solution is always the players.

“It has been a tough week and tonight it was not enough. City are flying and we have to find solutions.”

Liverpool FC are in fourth position behind Manchester City, Manchester United and Leicester City.

The Reds signed Preston North End defender Ben Davies and Schalke 04 centre-half Ozan Kabak on loan in the January transfer window.

The Merseyside outfit will take on Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday 16 February.

