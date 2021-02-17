Jurgen Klopp says he was “very happy” with Ozan Kabak’s display in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Schalke 04 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday night.

The Reds made the trip to Germany looking to return to winning ways following a run of three successive Premier League defeats by Burnley, Manchester City and Leicester City.

Liverpool FC dominated the first half of the first leg at RB Leipzig before Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane pounced on errors to score after the break in the Champions League tie.

The Merseyside outfit are in a strong position ahead of the second leg at Anfield next month despite questions being asked about Klopp’s future given their recent run in the Premier League.

Kabak kept his first clean sheet as a Liverpool FC player in the 2-0 win over RB Leipzig after the Turkey international started his second game alongside Jordan Henderson at centre-half.

The 20-year-old collided with Alisson Becker to lead to Jamie Vardy’s goal in the Premier League last weekend but the January signing produced a composed performance on his return to Germany.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at RB Leipzig, Klopp singled out Kabak for special praise.

“After such a long time with Schalke, he was new to that and I think his attitude was good. Very happy with his performance,” Klopp said.

“And Hendo can play the position perfectly. It’s not that Leipzig didn’t have a chance, Ali also had to intervene in two or three things, but that’s normal. Overall, I can say I’m very pleased with the whole performance.”

Kabak moved to Liverpool FC on loan for the rest of the Premier League season from Schalke 04 in January.

The Reds will take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

