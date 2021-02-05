Peter Crouch has warned that Liverpool FC are too reliant on Mohamed Salah, adding that the Reds need Roberto Firmino to step up.

The defending Premier League champions suffered a 1-0 loss to Brighton at Anfield on Wednesday night to lose their second successive fixture at their home ground.

Brighton scored a scrappy winner in the second half as Liverpool FC struggled in the absence of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

The title holders are in fourth position in the Premier League table and seven points adrift of leaders Manchester City, who have played one game less than Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Firmino has only managed to score six times in 22 games in the Premier League this season, with his recent erratic form a particular concern for the Merseyside outfit.

Salah, on the other hand, is Liverpool FC’s top goal-scorer in the Premier League this season following a return of 15 goals in 21 games in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC striker Crouch has warned that Firmino needs to step up following the Brazil international’s disappointing performances.

“They were superhuman last year and I think we are seeing a human side to them, understandably so,” Crouch told BT Sport.

“They are missing Alisson today, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, anyone would miss those players.

“Having said that they are a title winning side, won the Champions League, they should have a deeper squad.

“Liverpool are capable of putting a real big run together but whether you can see City losing four or five games I’m not so sure.”

Crouch added: “There’s an over-reliance on Salah.

“Firmino has got to step up. Salah has got 20-odd goals. But with Mane missing, Jota as well. It was a shame when Jota got injured.

“When Salah is not on it and he is missing chances I don’t see where they will score goals.”

Liverpool FC will take on Premier League leaders Manchester City in their next top-flight fixture at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds signed Ben Davies in deal from Championship side Preston North End in the January transfer window.

The 19-time English champions recruited Turkey international Ozan Kabak in a loan deal from Schalke 04.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip