‘Bad champions’: Roy Keane accuses Liverpool FC of believing their own hype

Roy Keane has accused Liverpool FC of believing their own hype after the defending champions suffered a 4-1 loss to Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side welcomed their title rivals to Anfield on Sunday as the Reds looked to bounce back from a shock 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in mid-week.

Liverpool FC were bidding to avoid a third successive home loss at Anfield in the top flight since the 1960s against the runaway Premier League leaders.

Ilkay Gundogan missed a first-half penalty before the Germany international made amends by breaking the deadlock in 49th minute with a close-range finish.

Liverpool FC managed to equalise from the penalty spot after Ruben Dias brought down Mohamed Salah inside the area to allow the Egypt international to restore parity.

However, Gundogan restored Manchester City’s slender lead in the 73rd minute before Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden polished off a comprehensive win for the visitors.

Former Manchester United midfielder Keane didn’t hold back in his damning assessment of the Liverpool FC team following their 4-1 loss to Manchester City.

“They are making a lot of excuses, to me they’ve been bad champions,” Keane told Sky Sports after the game.

“I don’t just mean today, you can lose a game of football, I can’t figure this group out.

“I’m looking at them, even the game during the week against Brighton, Brighton were comfortable during the game, you can be beaten in a game but there’s a way to be beaten.

“I think they’ve all believed the hype over the last year or two. We spoke about there’d be some sort of drop off, but they play for a big team in Liverpool.

“It’s as if they won the league last year, they’ve all got a bit carried away, they’ve all believed their own hype as if they’re going to beat teams.”

Liverpool FC are in fourth position and 10 points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City, although the Citizens have played one games less than the defending champions.

The Reds will make the trip to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium next Saturday in a key fixture in the contest of the Premier League top-four race.

