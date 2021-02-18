Arsene Wenger pinpoints why Liverpool FC have struggled with Thiago Alcantara

Arsene Wenger reckons the Liverpool FC’s midfield isn’t as “hungry” and “aggressive” since Thiago Alcantara’s arrival at Anfield in the summer.

The Spain international moved to Liverpool FC in a £26m deal from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the 2020 summer transfer window following a decorated stint at the Allianz Arena.

Thiago endured a difficult start to his Liverpool FC career after he contracted coronavirus before he suffered an injury in their 2-2 draw with Everton back in October.

However, the 29-year-old has been a regular in the Liverpool FC team over the past couple of months in the Premier League.

Thiago has made eight starts in the Premier League this season but the Spanish midfielder has only been on the winning side three times.

Nevertheless, the Liverpool FC midfielder helped Jurgen Klopp’s side secure a 2-0 win against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday night.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger believes Thiago’s talent has caused Klopp a headache in the 2020-21 campaign.

“Thiago, for me, shows the typical problem of a manager,” Wenger told beIN Sport.

“Liverpool were very hungry and aggressive in midfield. As a manager, you think, ‘now I want to make the team better and I’ll get a technical player’.

“When you get a technical player you lose the aggression in midfield and you destroy a little bit of the strength of Liverpool.

“They have certainly less capacity today to win the ball back and they suffer a little bit more. So sometimes when you want to improve the team, you take something away from the team.”

Thiago hasn’t scored a goal or made an assist in 14 games in all competitions this season.

The former FC Barcelona midfielder will get his second taste of the Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon when Liverpool FC host Everton at Anfield.

