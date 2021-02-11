Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up about his ‘bad’ Liverpool FC form

Trent Alexander-Arnold has opened up about his disappointing form for Liverpool FC in the Premier League this season.

The England international has struggled like a lot of his other Liverpool FC team-mates in the 2020-21 campaign after setting such high standards for himself over the past few seasons.

Alexander-Arnold has struggled to prove such a creative force in the Liverpool FC team this term following a return of one goal and three assists in 21 games in the Premier League this term.

The 22-year-old has also been disappointing defensively without the calming influence of Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool FC defence.

Alexander-Arnold was part of the Liverpool FC team that suffered a chastening 4-1 loss to Premier League leaders Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday evening.

The Liverpool FC defender opened up about his drop in performance level this season following the Merseyside outfit’s big setback in the title race.

“Probably it’s been a spell of bad form that I haven’t had before, so it’s new,” Alexander-Arnold told ESPN Brasil. “But I think really, for me, I set targets in levels and I have expectations in myself.

“If I don’t meet them then and I’m not happy. I want to be better than I am. I haven’t been able to meet them so far this season but we’ve only just passed the halfway stage, so there’s still a long way to go.

“I just had three games where I felt better, felt in a little bit more of a rhythm.

“Being able to create things for the team and feel like I’ve been the last few seasons so I supposed that’s OK, but… like I mentioned earlier, individually that doesn’t really matter to me as much as winning games.

“I’d have 38 bad games in the season if that meant winning every single game. So I want to perform as well as I can and help the team win. Because that’s the main thing that matters.”

Alexander-Arnold has scored five times and has made 25 assists in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

The England defender has won the Premier League title and the Champions League crown since establishing himself as a regular in the Liverpool FC team under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool FC will take on Leicester City in their next Premier League game at the King Power Stadium at Saturday lunchtime.

