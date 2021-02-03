Trent Alexander-Arnold is back to his best in the Liverpool FC team, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The England international scored Liverpool FC’s second goal before he teed up Sadio Mane in the Merseyside outfit’s 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

Liverpool FC recorded back-to-back Premier League victories in the English capital when the Reds were 3-1 winners against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday evening.

Although Alexander-Arnold didn’t register an assist or a goal in the victory over West Ham, the Liverpool FC defender played a key role in their second successive Premier League win.

The English full-back produced a brilliant pass to release Xherdan Shaqiri, who managed to tee up Mohamed Salah for his second Premier League goal at West Ham.

Alexander-Arnold has scored one goal and has made three assists in 19 games in the Premier League this season.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks reckons that Alexander-Arnold has rediscovered his best form following his influential performances over the past week for the defending champions.

“This week saw Trent Alexander-Arnold back to his best,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“He hasn’t been there for a while but against Spurs he looked terrific. He wasn’t bad against West Ham either. I had to wait for 68 minutes to see Alexander-Arnold’s quality against the Hammers but when it came it was glorious.

“His cross-field pass to Xherdan Shaqiri was just sensational. What then took place was pure art. Shaqiri found Salah who produced the most fabulous two-touch finish you will ever see.”

Liverpool FC will host Brighton in their next Premier League game on Wednesday night before the Merseyside outfit take on Manchester City at Anfield at the weekend.

The Reds are in third place and four points behind Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola’s have played one game less than Jurgen Klopp’s side.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip