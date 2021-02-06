Jamie Carragher rates Liverpool FC’s Premier League title hopes

Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool FC should be concentrating on the top four rather than the title following their defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion last week.

The Reds suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat by the Seagulls at Anfield to lose further ground on the likes of Manchester City, who now sit seven points ahead of the Merseyside outfit with a game in hand.

Liverpool FC have struggled to string together a consistent run of results in recent weeks and they have only won two of their last five games in the top flight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they host title rivals Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher feels that the Reds should not be thinking about retaining their title as things stand.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Carragher said: “Andy Robertson has come out and said Liverpool aren’t in the title race and I think that’s the right way to be looking at it at this moment.

“I think Liverpool have got to be looking at top four positions and saying the obvious: take each game as it comes. Because at this moment the form is so up and down, there’s so many changes to the team, you’re never quite sure what the team is going to be.

“Last night against Brighton, Alisson was out which was a last-minute thing, still waiting for players to come back so I think from now, if you offered Liverpool top four, I think they’d take that and shake on it really.

“That should be the mindset for Liverpool and what they’re aiming for at the moment and if they could get back into the title race – and they have to beat City to do that – then maybe with seven or eight games to go you could maybe see where they are and hopefully, from Liverpool’s point of view, City could have some sort of drop off.

“The run City are on at the moment is out of this world. It’s impossible to keep that going, they can’t win every single game, although I think both teams virtually did that two years ago.

“I’d expect some points dropped from City at some stage but the problem for Liverpool at the moment is that gap and it’s too big certainly if they don’t beat them on Sunday.”

Liverpool FC will travel to Leicester City on Sunday 13 February in the Premier League, before Klopp’s side take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash.

The Reds will then face Everton, Sheffield United and Fulham in their next three Premier League games.

