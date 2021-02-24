Gary Neville delivers his verdict on Liverpool FC after Everton defeat

Gary Neville feels that Jurgen Klopp may have to mix things up at Liverpool FC following their dramatic drop in form in the Premier League.

The Merseyside outfit slumped to their fourth straight defeat in the English top flight over the weekend when local rivals Everton claimed a 2-0 victory at Anfield.

Liverpool FC’s dramatic drop in form has caused them to slip down the table and Klopp’s men are currently outside of the top four as things stand.

The Reds have suffered a number of serious injuries this season, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez having been sidelined for most of the campaign.

However, former Manchester United star Neville feels that Klopp may have to make some changes to his tactical approach in order to get Liverpool FC out of their recent slump.

Speaking on his podcast for Sky Sports, Neville said: “It’s starting to get a little bit worrying in the sense we know they have got injuries, we know they have not got fans in the stadium, we know about Covid and there a lot of games, but it’s the same for everybody.

“But it’s the lack of change. A different idea. They just look beaten, almost like zombies on the pitch. Walking around thinking the same thing.

“Maybe it needs something different from Klopp? He has been quite simply unchallengeable and still is at Liverpool but even he might be thinking now: ‘do I have to do something different?’

“It’s not for me to advise Liverpool or Klopp what to do but playing a box to protect your centre-backs or maybe going to three at the back. We have seen other teams go to that system.

“But it looks to me they need a new idea just to give them a spark or it could be a really depressing season for them where they do not qualify for the Champions League, although I still think they will.

“It is a bit more of a worry than it was two or three weeks ago if you are a Liverpool fan.

“There is a chance of reset in the summer as that fourth year is always a challenge. Man City needed that year off last year when Liverpool won the league comfortably and maybe this is what it is for Liverpool.

“With fans returning, Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez returning it means they will be more confident over the summer but at the moment it’s desperate for them.

“I have not seen any change or a difference in what Liverpool do. Everton picked the right moment and if they were not going to show belief in that game then they never were.

“It was a brilliant moment for Everton. They look like they have more belief under Carlo Ancelotti in big matches. It should give the players confidence that they could have their best season for quite a while.”

Liverpool FC will attempt to get back to winning ways in the top flight when they travel to face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds will then play Chelsea FC, Fulham and Wolves in their next Premier League games after the clash against the Blades.

