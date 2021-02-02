Jurgen Klopp delivers latest Liverpool FC injury update on Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane missed Liverpool FC’s win over West Ham United on Sunday due to a minor injury he picked up in the game against Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp has revealed.

The Senegal international was not included in the Reds’ squad for their impressive 3-1 victory over the Hammers in east London on Sunday night.

Mane was in top form for the Reds in midweek against Tottenham when he scored one goal and made an assist in the 3-1 win in north London.

However, he sat out Liverpool FC’s victory at West Ham United and it is not clear when he will be available for selection again – although his injury is not thought to be too serious.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro on Sunday, Klopp said of Mane’s absence: “Happened in the game against Tottenham, a couple of days ago.

“Nothing too serious but serious enough to not be involved today.”

Liverpool FC will aim to continue their recent upturn in form when they host Brighton and Hove Albion in the top flight on Wednesday night.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum handed the Reds their second straight victory in the Premier League as they claimed a 3-1 win away to West Ham on Sunday night.

The result lifted them into third place in the Premier League table as they aim to defend their title this season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip