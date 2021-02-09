Jamie Carragher issues warning to Liverpool FC after heavy Man City defeat

Jamie Carragher has warned Liverpool FC that they will need to turn around their stuttering form quickly to avoid dropping out of the race for the top four.

The defending champions suffered a crushing blow to their title hopes on Sunday when they succumbed to a 4-1 defeat by Manchester City at Anfield.

That result was Liverpool FC’s third defeat in their last five Premier League games and it left the Merseyside outfit 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, with the Reds having played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s men.

Liverpool FC currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table but Chelsea FC are now just a point behind the Reds in the race for Champions League qualification.

Former Reds defender Carragher has warned Liverpool FC that they will need to turn around their form quickly if they are to get themselves back in contentions for Champions League qualification.

Speaking during Sky Sports‘ coverage of the 4-1 defeat for Liverpool FC on Sunday, Carragher said: “This is threatening Liverpool’s top-four hopes.

“They have to find something quickly. The top four places are massively up for grab.

“It would have been unthinkable to say that at the start of the season about this Liverpool team but there are so many teams jostling for those positions.”

Liverpool FC have a week to dust themselves down after Sunday’s loss before they prepare for their next Premier League game, which is a trip to face Leicester City on Saturday.

