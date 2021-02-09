Jamie Carragher issues warning to Liverpool FC after heavy Man City defeat

Jamie Carragher warns Liverpool FC that they cannot afford any more slip-ups in the top-four race

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Tuesday 9 February 2021, 04:45 UK
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has warned Liverpool FC that they will need to turn around their stuttering form quickly to avoid dropping out of the race for the top four.

The defending champions suffered a crushing blow to their title hopes on Sunday when they succumbed to a 4-1 defeat by Manchester City at Anfield.

That result was Liverpool FC’s third defeat in their last five Premier League games and it left the Merseyside outfit 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, with the Reds having played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s men.

Liverpool FC currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table but Chelsea FC are now just a point behind the Reds in the race for Champions League qualification.

Former Reds defender Carragher has warned Liverpool FC that they will need to turn around their form quickly if they are to get themselves back in contentions for Champions League qualification.

Speaking during Sky Sports‘ coverage of the 4-1 defeat for Liverpool FC on Sunday, Carragher said: “This is threatening Liverpool’s top-four hopes.

“They have to find something quickly. The top four places are massively up for grab.

“It would have been unthinkable to say that at the start of the season about this Liverpool team but there are so many teams jostling for those positions.”

Liverpool FC have a week to dust themselves down after Sunday’s loss before they prepare for their next Premier League game, which is a trip to face Leicester City on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta issues Thomas Partey injury update for Arsenal fans
Mikel Arteta
Lee Dixon questions Arsenal defender Rob Holding's display at Aston Villa
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi opens up about Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC
Mason Mount
John Terry raves about 22-year-old after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win at Sheff Utd
Timo Werner
Michael Ballack pinpoints why Timo Werner has struggled at Chelsea FC
Related Articles

Home »
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta issues Thomas Partey injury update for Arsenal fans
Mikel Arteta
Lee Dixon questions Arsenal defender Rob Holding's display at Aston Villa
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Callum Hudson-Odoi opens up about Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea FC
Mason Mount
John Terry raves about 22-year-old after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win at Sheff Utd
Timo Werner
Michael Ballack pinpoints why Timo Werner has struggled at Chelsea FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network