Mohamed Salah sends heartfelt message to Liverpool FC fans

Mohamed Salah has taken to social media to make a vow to Liverpool FC fans that he and his team-mates will “fight like champions” following their recent drop in form.

The Reds suffered their third straight defeat in the Premier League when they went down 3-1 at Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime to deal another crushing blow to their hopes of retaining the title.

Liverpool FC now find themselves 13 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played one game less than Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Reds will now be likely to focus on securing a top-four finish this season rather than a title defence.

And Salah, who netted Liverpool FC’s goal against Leicester City before their late capitulation, took to Twitter on Sunday to send a heartfelt message to the club’s fans.

Posting on Twitter, Salah said: “It’s been a tough period for many reasons.

“We are champions and we will fight like champions, until the very end.

“We will not allow this season to be defined by the recent results we’ve had. That is my promise to all of you.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for a return to Champions League action and their clash against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

The Reds will then attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday.

