Sadio Mane has suggested that Roberto Firmino does not get the credit he deserves at Liverpool FC.

Firmino, 29, is one of Liverpool FC’s most important attacking players alongside Mane and Mohamed Salah, and the trio have been one of the key driving forces behind Liverpool FC’s success in recent seasons.

The Brazilian attacker has netted six goals and made five assists in the Premier League for Liverpool FC so far this season, and he has started 23 of the Reds’ 25 games this term.

Mane, meanwhile, has netted seven times in the top flight, and Salah has scored 17 goals in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season.

While Mane and Salah may get more of the headlines because of their prolific form in front of goal, the Senegal international has now highlighted the important role Firmino plays at Anfield.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Mane said of Firmino: “He deserves more credit than me and Mo, for sure.

“But it is part of football, (people) always seeing the goals scored. But without Bobby, I don’t see me and Mo score as many goals as we have, to be honest.

“He makes everything easier for us. Brazil are just lucky to have Firmino. I have always said to Bobby: ‘You will have to change your nationality and come to Senegal’.

“For me, that would be a dream. I just love him. I think he is my favourite team-mate.”

Liverpool FC will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to face Sheffield United on Sunday night.

The Merseyside outfit have lost their last four games in the bounce in the Premier League to leave them outside of the top four.

