Jurgen Klopp raves about ‘outstanding’ Liverpool FC star after win at West Ham

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on the “outstanding” Mohamed Salah after his two goals helped to inspire Liverpool FC to a 3-1 victory at West Ham United on Sunday.

Salah broke the deadlock in the 57th minute at the London Stadium when he fired home a left-footed shot from inside the box.

The Egypt international then made it 2-0 to the visitors with a brilliant touch and finish to round off a swift counter-attack from a West Ham corner.

Georginio Wijnaldum made it 3-0 to Klopp’s men late on, before Craig Dawson netted a consolation for the Hammers before the final whistle.

Salah has been in good form for Liverpool FC lately and he has now scored 21 goals and made four assists in all competitions for the Reds this season.

Klopp was delighted by the Egypt international’s contribute at the London Stadium on Sunday as Liverpool FC made it back to back wins in the top flight.

Klopp said: “His passing and control was brilliant throughout and for the first goal, I don’t think [Lukasz] Fabianski could see it. It was super smart.

“For the second, there were two passes before Mo got the ball. His touch was first-class and it was a superb finish.

“Two outstanding goals. I’m not surprised with Mo. I work on a daily basis with him and he will always have a massive desire to score goals.

“He’s a world-class player, there’s no doubt about that. In the past couple of weeks when we didn’t score that many, the only thing you can do when you’re not scoring is to keep trying to make better decisions. Tonight, we didn’t force it. He scored top-class goals.

“In recent weeks, for the first, we may have tried to shoot through the legs but we didn’t force it. We were really smart.”

Liverpool FC, who are up to third in the table, will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they host Brighton and Hove Albion in the top flight at Anfield.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip