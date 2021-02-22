Arsene Wenger delivers verdict on Liverpool FC after Everton defeat

Arsene Wenger believes that Liverpool FC are suffering from a severe lack of belief after their 2-0 loss at home to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds have struggled to string together a series of positive results in recent weeks and they now find themselves outside of the top four following a poor run of form.

Liverpool FC have lost their last four Premier League games on the bounce to all but end their participation in the title race and put their hopes of Champions League qualification via a top-four finish in doubt.

The Merseyside outfit’s recent performances have been a far cry from their displays during their title-winning campaign under Jurgen Klopp last season.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger has now stated his belief that the Reds are largely suffering from a lack of belief throughout the squad.

Speaking to beIN Sports after Saturday evening’s defeat by their Merseyside rivals, Wenger said: “They are on a bad run and this result tonight will deepen a little bit, the doubt they have.

“They lack belief in everything they do. It affects you and goes quickly through the ranks, but again tonight, they put the effort in, they were focused, motivated, but they lacked charisma around the team

“We have seen again tonight, at the top level, you pay for your weak points.

“Overall, they question themselves now, Liverpool, but tonight I’d say they produced the desire and the quality of the performance was quite alright, but they cannot score at the moment.”

Liverpool FC are next in action when they take on Sheffield United away from home in the Premier League on Sunday.

