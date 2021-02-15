Arsene Wenger rates Liverpool FC’s top-four hopes

Arsene Wenger has warned Liverpool FC that there is a danger of them missing out on a top-four finish this season after their capitulation at Leicester City on Saturday.

The Reds appeared to be heading towards the three points at the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime after Mohamed Salah fired them into the lead in the 67th minute.

However, Leicester City scored three goals in seven minutes late on to claim the victory and send the defending champions crashing to their third defeat in a row in the top flight.

Liverpool FC have struggled to maintain consistent form in the top flight in recent weeks and they can now be overtaken by some of the teams behind them, including Chelsea FC and West Ham United.

Former Arsenal boss Wenger feels that the Reds are now out of the Premier League title race and that they also face an uphill struggle to get into the top four this season.

Asked whether there was a danger Liverpool may miss out on a top-four finish this season, Wenger told beIN Sports, as quoted by Metro: “There is because it looks like something deep in the team has gone.

“When you are in a bad period and you are 1-0 up away from home, with 15 minutes to go, and you collapse like they did, they are deeply touched.

“And of course really you see that with the goalkeeper. It is always the case where you are so high, they were, and suddenly you become a human being again, it’s very difficult to keep that winning streak.”

Liverpool FC will now switch their attention back to Champions League affairs as they prepare for their last-16 clash against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

