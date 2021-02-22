Liverpool FC are still interested in Brighton centre-half Ben White after Jurgen Klopp got a firsthand look at the English defender, according to a report in England.

Football Insider is reporting that the Reds are still interested in the Seagulls defender despite the defending Premier League champions signing two centre-halves in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Klopp and his number two Pepp Lijnders were “hugely impressed” with White’s performance in Brighton’s 1-0 win over Liverpool FC at Anfield earlier this month.

According to the same story, the Reds have been keeping a close eye on the Brighton defender’s development over the past two seasons since the start of his loan spell at Leeds United.

Football Insider write in their article that White is still on Liverpool FC’s list of potential summer targets following his impressive performances this term.

The media outlet go on to add that Leeds failed with a £30m bid to sign White in the 2020 summer transfer window.

White has made 23 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League this term, earning two yellow cards.

The 23-year-old established himself as a promising defender during his season-long loan stint at Leeds last term.

Liverpool FC lost 2-0 to Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday night.

