Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Reds are interested in a potential swoop to sign the 23-year-old in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are monitoring the Aston Villa defender following his impressive performances for Dean Smith’s side in the current campaign.

According to the same story, the Reds are still looking to improve their defensive options in the summer despite signing Preston North End’s Ben Davies and Turkey international Ozan Kabak in January.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC can expect to face competition from Tottenham for Konsa’s signature at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The Athletic expect Aston Villa to hold negotiations with Konsa about a new deal in the coming months given the 23-year-old excellent performances for the Birmingham side.

Konsa moved to Aston Villa in a £12m deal from Championship side Brentford in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The English defender has scored two goals in 20 games in the Premier League this season.

The London-born centre-half started his career at Charlton Athletic before he spent the 2018-19 campaign at Brentford.

Konsa has scored four times in 50 games for Aston Villa over the past two seasons.

