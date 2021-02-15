Liverpool FC are ready to rival Manchester City for the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Kicker, as quoted by 90Min, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions and current leaders could go head-to-head in the transfer market to sign the 23-year-old at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Neuhaus has already been attracting a lot of interest from a number of top European clubs following his performances for Borussia Monchengladbach this term.

According to the same story, Borussia Dortmund have already shown a concrete interest in the Germany international after his impressive performances over the past three seasons.

Kicker go on to add that Serie A champions Juventus and Champions League holders Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

The German newspaper suggest that Liverpool FC could sign Neuhaus as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum if the Dutch midfielder moves to FC Barcelona on a free transfer.

The report adds that Neuhaus is happy at Borussia Monchengladbach and the midfielder still has three years left to run on his current deal at the Bundesliga outfit.

Neuhaus has scored four goals and has made four assists in 19 games in the German top flight this season.

Liverpool FC will take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

