Liverpool FC have earmarked Torino defender Gleison Bremer as their top summer transfer target, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are interested in a swoop to sign the 23-year-old at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that the Merseyside outfit are confident that Bremer would complement Virgil van Dijk when the Netherlands international returns from his long-term knee injury.

According to the same story, the Reds don’t view either of their January signings – Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies – as “ready-made solutions” unlike the Torino defender.

The Daily Mirror go on to reveal that Torino are braced to receive several offers from a number of European clubs ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add that that Torino value Bremer at around £10m, which would fit Liverpool FC’s transfer budget.

The media outlet highlight that the 23-year-old still has two years left to run on his current deal at the Serie A outfit.

Bremer moved to Torino from Atletico Mineiro in July 2018 following an 18-month stint at the Brazilian club.

The Torino defender has scored eight times in 61 games in the past three seasons at the Italian club.

The 6ft 2ins centre-half hasn’t yet made an appearance for the Brazil national team.

