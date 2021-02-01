Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign West Ham defender Issa Diop to solve their defensive crisis, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by teamTALK, is reporting that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has asked about the possibility of signing the West Ham star to fill the void left by Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

The same article states that Diop is one of a number of defensive targets on Klopp’s wish-list as the defending Premier League champions look to sign a centre-half before Monday’s 23:00 GMT deadline.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit could make a loan signing to act as a temporary solution rather than spend big on a new defender in the January transfer window.

The Athletic report explains that the Liverpool FC boss would prefer to sign a new defender with a long-term future at the 19-time English champions.

However, the report states that the Reds have been put off by signing a young centre-half this month given the crazy prices that the Premier League club have been quoted.

Liverpool FC suffered a further blow in their 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur after Joel Matip was forced off at half-time due to an injury problem.

The Reds have been forced to use midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho at centre-half in the current campaign.

Liverpool FC will take on Brighton at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

