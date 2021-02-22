Jamie Carragher identifies signing Liverpool FC need this summer

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool FC need to sign a goal-scorer in the summer given Divock Origi isn’t good enough for the defending champions.

The Reds have been heavily reliant on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino over the past three seasons since the Egypt international moved to the Anfield outfit.

Liverpool FC signed Diogo Jota in a £45m deal from Wolves in the summer and the Portugal international scored nine times in 15 appearances in the Champions League and the Premier League.

However, the summer signing has been sidelined since December to leave Liverpool FC reliant on their front three over the past couple of months.

The Reds have lost their last four Premier League games to raise questions about their ability to even secure a top-four finish in the current campaign.

Origi hasn’t been able to have a positive impact on Liverpool FC when Klopp has called upon the Belgian from the bench as the Reds continue to plunge into a deeper crisis in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes the Reds need to sign a new striker in the summer to replace Origi.

“Liverpool definitely need to bring a goalscorer in,” Carragher told Sky Sports. “I don’t know exactly what position for, whether that’s a centre-forward or a midfielder.

“At the moment they are massively reliant on Salah and Mane, nobody else looks like they’re going to score.

“Jota has been a miss, but whether Jota would ever be first choice in a Liverpool team – I’m not sure yet. He made a great start when he came in.

“I think they need to add goals to the team, whether that’s a midfield player who can score goals because it looks like Wijnaldum is going to move on or it’s a case of doing something different through the middle.

“You look at Bobby Firmino and Liverpool’s attacking players, they don’t actually have a striker. Jota is not a striker, same with Mane, same with Salah.

“They have Divock Origi but he’s nowhere near good enough. And he a lot of the time plays out wide, because he can’t play as a centre-forward.

“So Firmino plays that role but we always talk about him being a ‘false nine’, he’s not actually an out-and-out striker.

“I think Liverpool could do with bringing a striker in, just to shake things up and primarily someone who gets goals.

“I think there’s too much pressure on those two players at the top of the pitch to score goals.

“If they don’t score, Liverpool don’t look like scoring.”

Liverpool FC suffered a 2-0 loss to Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday night.

The Reds will take on Sheffield United in the Premier League next Sunday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip