Jamie Carragher identifies three signings Liverpool FC need

Jamie Carragher has indentified three signings Liverpool FC need to make if the Reds want to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The defending Premier League champions suffered a 4-1 loss to leaders Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday evening following goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

Liverpool FC have lost their last three Premier League games at Anfield to fall 10 points behind Manchester City in the 2020-21 title race.

The Reds have been Manchester City’s closest challengers in the Premier League over the past three seasons in the English top flight, winning their first title in 30 years last term.

Liverpool FC have struggled with mounting injury problems throughout their title defence after losing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to season-long knee problems back in October.

Worryingly for Jurgen Klopp, his once irrepressible attack has started to falter, with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah struggling with a loss of form.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes the Reds need three new signings in the summer in order to prepare the squad for a potential title challenge next term.

“Initially, when Jurgen Klopp came in, Liverpool were a team who were sixth or seventh,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“His first summer he brought in three players – Joel Matip, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Sadio Mane. That then took them into the Champions League.

“Over the next 12 months he then brought in Mohamed Salah in the summer, Virgil van Dijk in the January and Alisson on the back of the 2018 Champions League final. That then took them on again, to the Champions League win and the title.

“I think Liverpool are back at that stage where they need those three players to come in again to give them that jolt.

“People say, ‘Well, Jurgen doesn’t rotate’. Liverpool haven’t got the quality of squad and back up of other clubs. Liverpool wouldn’t have won the trophies they have done over the last two or three years if he’d rotated.

“I still think they will be back but they need three players. They need a centre-back, maybe he’s joined now in Ozan Kabak, they need someone to replace Wijnaldum, and they need someone in the front three.

“And I’m not talking about players on the bench. I’m talking about players to come into the team like Matip, Wijnaldum, and Mane did, like Salah, Van Dijk, and Alisson. That’s what Liverpool need.”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to third-placed Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds are in fourth place and three points adrift of Leicester in the table.

