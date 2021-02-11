Jurgen Klopp is frustrated with the Liverpool FC board after the defending Premier League champions failed to sign Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the German head coach has grown “increasingly frustrated” with the Merseyside outfit’s transfer policy amid one of Klopp’s most challenging seasons in charge of the six-time European champions.

The same article states that Klopp is annoyed that the Reds failed to sanction the signing of the Senegal international from Napoli last month given Liverpool FC’s defensive crisis.

According to the same story, the Liverpool FC manager “made it clear” to the Reds board that the 29-year-old African defender was his top target in the January transfer window.

The Sun appear to imply the Liverpool FC hierarchy were reluctant to meet Napoli’s £100m asking price for Koulibaly amid interest from a number of other Premier League clubs.

Liverpool FC have been without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez after the two centre-halves suffered season-ending knee injuries back in October.

The Reds ended up signing Preston North End defender Ben Davies and Schalke 04 prospect Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window.

Liverpool FC will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

