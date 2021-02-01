Manchester City are set to beat Liverpool FC to the signing of Brazilian teenager Kayky, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the defending Premier League champions were thought to be in pole position to sign the Fluminense forward in the next transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have been tracking the promising teenager for the past 12 months ahead of a swoop for the exciting 17-year-old.

According to the same story, Manchester City have entered the equation and the current Premier League leaders look likely to beat their bitter rivals to Kayky.

The report goes on to state that the Citizens have made a superior offer for the 17-year-old, with Manchester City prepared to pay £5m up front for the Fluminense starlet.

The Daily Star claim that Kayky is likely to stay at Fluminense for another 12 months even if Manchester City do agree a deal for the teenager in order to facilitate a work permit.

The report adds that Liverpool FC and Manchester City are facing competition from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, who have a reputation for developing promising Brazilian talents such as Fred and Willian.

Liverpool FC will face Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield next Sunday after their pair played out a 1-1 stalemate in their meeting at The Etihad earlier this season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip