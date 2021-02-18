Kylian Mbappe opens up about his PSG future amid Liverpool FC links

Kylian Mbappe has opened up about his future at Paris Saint-Germain amid links to Liverpool FC and Real Madrid after his Champions League heroics on Tuesday night.

The France international scored a hat-trick in PSG’s 4-1 win over FC Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at Parc des Princes

The 22-year-old scored three times in a resounding win over the Spanish side to take his tally to five goals in the Champions League in the current campaign.

Mbappe has been regularly linked with a move to Real Madrid and Liverpool FC since his move to PSG from AS Monaco back in 2017.

The France international is one of the most-prolific goal-scorers in Europe over the past few seasons.

Mbappe has already scored 21 goals and has made nine assists in 27 games in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Asked about his future at PSG following his hat-trick in a 4-1 win over FC Barcelona on Tuesday night, Mbappe is told RMC as quoted by Metro:

“It would be stupid to decide my future on a single match. The truth, is that it is about reflecting for the long term.

“I have always said that I am happy here. This sort of match makes me even happier.”

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Reds will take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip