Liverpool FC are one of four Premier League clubs who are interested in Schalke 04 striker Matthew Hoppe, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the United States international is attracting interest from a number of top clubs in the Premier League following his fine performances in the Bundesliga.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are joined by Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the Schalke 04 forward in the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Hoppe is also wanted by a number of leading European clubs following the teenager’s impressive performances for Schalke 04.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Spurs have all sent scouts to watch the American prospect over the past few months.

90Min reveal that Hoppe’s suitors are confident that they can get a deal over the line if they decide to act on their interest in the American teenager.

The media outlet add that Hoppe could be sold this summer given Schalke’s financial difficulties.

Hoppe has scored five times in 11 games in the German top flight so far this season.

The 19-year-old moved to Schalke 04 from the Barca Residency Academy in Arizona in June 2019.

Hoppe opened his Schalke 04 account with a hat-trick against Hoffenheim last month.

Liverpool FC signed Turkish defender Ozan Kabak in a loan deal from Schalke 04 in the January transfer window.

