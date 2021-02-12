Liverpool FC are preparing a summer bid for Leeds United midfielder Raphinha following his impressive performances in the Premier League this term, according to a report in France.

French media outlet France Football, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions will target the Leeds playmaker in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Jurgen Klopp’s scouts have moved Raphinha to the top of their shortlist ahead of the summer after his return of foal goals and four assists in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are eager to sign reinforcements for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to ease the pressure on Klopp’s front three.

France Football write that Raphinha’s impressive performances have left Liverpool FC’s scouts convinced that the Leeds midfielder would be a good addition to Klopp’s squad.

Leeds signed Raphinha in a £17m deal from Ligue 1 side Rennes in the 2020 summer transfer window after the Yorkshire side secured their promotion to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has scored four times and has made four assists as well as earning two yellow cards in his first season at Elland Road.

Raphinha scored eight times in 36 games in all competitions during his 16-month stint at Rennes.

The Brazilian was part of the Sporting Lisbon side that won the Taca de Portugal and Taca de Liga in 2019 before his move to Lille.

