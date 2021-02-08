Liverpool FC are keeping a close eye on Leeds United midfielder Raphinha following his excellent performances for the West Yorkshire club this season, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Reds are looking at potential attacking recruits ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season following a difficult campaign for the defending champions.

The same article states that Liverpool FC’s scouts have been watching the Brazilian playmaker’s performances for the promoted side in the Premier League this term.

According to the same story, the Reds are increasingly impressed with the 24-year-old’s influence at Leeds following his summer move to Elland Road from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC’s scouts have been “blown away” by Raphinha’s development at Leeds in the current campaign.

Football Insider go on to add that the defending Premier League champions could face competition from other teams in the English top flight in the summer transfer window.

Raphinha has scored four goals and has made four assists in 16 games in the Premier League ahead of Leeds United’s home clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Brazilian has scored against Everton, Newcastle United and West Brom in his first season in the Premier League so far ahead of the visit of Roy Hodgson’s side.

Liverpool FC signed Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window.

