FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti turned down the chance to move to Liverpool FC in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Liverpool FC were eager to sign the France international to help resolve their defensive crisis for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that the Reds made an approach for the French centre-half in the hope that he could help fill the void left by Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit felt that Umtiti would be a good defensive signing but the 27-year-old rejected the chance to move to Anfield.

The Athletic reveal that Umtiti was reluctant to leave FC Barcelona despite the French centre-half enduring an injury-hit campaign at Camp Nou.

Umtiti has been regularly linked with a potential move to Manchester United over the past couple of transfer windows but a switch to Old Trafford hasn’t materialised.

Liverpool FC ended up signing Preston North End defender Ben Davies and Schalke 04 centre-half Ozan Kabal in the January transfer window to help ease their defensive woes.

The Reds lost Van Dijk and Gomez to season-long knee injuries back in October, while Matip picked up a fresh injury concern in a 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur last month.

