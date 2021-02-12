Liverpool FC should consider a bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, according to former Reds forward Stan Collymore.

The Reds suffered a chastening 4-1 loss to Premier League leaders Manchester City at Anfield last weekend to lose their grip on their top-flight crown following a difficult run of results.

Jurgen Klopp’s front three have struggled in front of goal in 2021 so far to leave Liverpool FC in fourth position in the Premier League table and a long way behind Manchester City in the title race.

Liverpool FC are 10 points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s side and the Citizens have played one game less than the defending Premier League champions.

The Merseyside outfit have relied heavily upon Salah, Mane and Firmino since 2017 when the Egypt international completed a move to Liverpool FC from AS Roma to complete Klopp’s attack.

Kane hasn’t won any silverware with Tottenham despite the England striker’s prolific form over the past six seasons at the north London club.

Former Liverpool FC striker Collymore believes the Reds should try to sign a top striker in the summer transfer window, suggesting a bid for Kane.

“They do need to wake up and smell the coffee, which means owners FSG spending money to go toe-to-toe with City,” Collymore told The Mirror.

“It means that if City go out and buy Erling Haaland this summer then Liverpool must buy the next Robert Lewandowski or even put in a bid for Harry Kane.

“What they can’t do is just say, ‘We have a really good XI, some youngsters coming through, and we can maintain our challenges that way’, because there are too many other teams with the money to make sure that won’t be the case.”

Kane has scored 13 goals and has made 11 assists in 20 games in the Premier League this season.

The England striker has remarkably scored 208 times in 317 games in all competitions over the past 11 years.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip