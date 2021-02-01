Liverpool FC should smash their club record transfer fee to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, according to Tim Sherwood.

The defending Premier League champions are looking to sign a new centre-half before the close of the transfer window on Monday night at 23:00 GMT.

Liverpool FC lost Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term knee problems in October, while their only other senior centre-half Joel Matip has struggled with persistent fitness issues.

Matip was forced off at half-time of Liverpool FC’s 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp has been forced to use midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in a centre-half role to cover for their injured defenders.

Liverpool FC have been linked with a host of defenders over the past three months but the Reds haven’t made any new signings in the current transfer window despite seeing the title start to slip through their fingers.

Former Spurs manager Sherwood believes the Reds should go all out to sign promising Leicester defender Fofana.

“Perhaps there’s someone on a short-term deal who’s out of contract now that they can bring in, I think they should do that,” Sherwood is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“Someone who knows the job if they’re playing in that position, but centre-back is a specialist position.

“Unless they really push the boat out and go get a Declan Rice, who can also play in midfield, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.

“Or go and get a young one like Fofana and really push the boat out by offering £100m plus to test the arm of Leicester.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for them to do, so will they do anything? I don’t think they will.”

Fofana has made 15 appearances for Leicester this season since the 20-year-old moved to the Foxes in a £36.5m deal from Saint-Etienne in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Leicester starlet still hasn’t been capped by the France national team despite commanding such a big transfer fee.

Liverpool FC will host Brighton on Wednesday night before Manchester City make the trip to Anfield next Sunday.

