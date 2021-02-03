Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Brighton

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to continue their recent upturn in form by claiming a 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

The Reds have enjoyed a turnaround in recent games after struggling to secure Premier League points during the hectic festive period.

Liverpool FC claimed a 3-1 win at Tottenham last week before following that victory up with a 3-1 triumph at West Ham United on Sunday evening.

The Merseyside outfit will be keen to keep up their momentum as they look to try and retain their Premier League title this season.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is not expecting to see the Reds have any problems when they host a Brighton side who have only sealed two wins in their last five in the Premier League.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Brighton played really well in their win over Tottenham. Spurs had a lot of possession but didn’t do anything with it – Brighton had much less, but created umpteen chances.

“As I keep saying, the Seagulls always struggle to score a second goal to finish games off – but one was enough for them to see it through on Sunday.

“Graham Potter’s side are decent defensively, and they gave Liverpool a really good game when they drew 1-1 on the south coast in November, but I just feel Jurgen Klopp’s side are playing with a lot of belief at the moment.”

After Wednesday’s game, Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a crunch clash against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men currently have a game in hand over the Merseyside outfit as the race for the title hots up.

