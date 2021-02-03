Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Brighton

Michael Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 3-0 win against Brighton at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The defending Premier League champions have won their last two top-flight games to build some much-needed momentum after a difficult month or so.

Liverpool FC ended a five-game winless run with their 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in north London last week.

The Premier League title holders followed up their victory over Spurs with a 3-1 win against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday night.

Mohamed Salah scored twice in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 victory over West Ham to end his goal drought.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games following a return of seven points to establish a seven-point cushion over 18th-placed Fulham.

Graham Potter’s side were 1-0 winners against Leeds and Tottenham Hotspur as well as playing out a goalless draw with Fulham.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Reds to secure a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brighton at Anfield on Wednesday night.

“It’s back-to-back wins in the league for Liverpool,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The champions have looked more like the side we’ve become accustomed to over the last few years, especially in Sunday’s win against West Ham where they scored a couple of world-class goals.

“They look to make it three on the bounce against a Brighton side that shocked Spurs on Sunday night.

“That was a huge result for the Seagulls in their fight for survival, however, Liverpool are starting to look very dangerous and I think the Reds will have more than enough to win.”

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton in their meeting at the Amex Stadium in late November when the Seagulls scored an added-time penalty.

Liverpool FC have won their previous five Premier League meetings with Brighton.

The Merseyside outfit will look to record their third successive Premier League victory before Manchester City travel to Anfield in the top of the table clash on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip