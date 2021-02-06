Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man City

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester City to edge to a victory over Liverpool FC at Anfield in Sunday’s Premier League showdown.

The Citizens head into the game after having won their last nine games in the Premier League to place them firmly at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola’s men are currently seven points ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool FC and have a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool FC head into Sunday’s showdown looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their surprise 1-0 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are also in the mix for the title as they prepare to take on Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Former Red Devils star Berbatov is backing City to edge Sunday’s clash at Anfield, and he thinks that Manchester United are one of the three teams in the title race as things stand.

Writing in his column for Betfair, Berbatov said: “If United beat Everton, they can look forward to watching Sunday’s massive game at Anfield between Liverpool and Man City, knowing they’ve put pressure on both their title rivals.

“Both two teams are starting to hit top form. I have a feeling City could edge it but, more than anything, I want to see a top of the table clash where both teams go for it and goals are scored at both ends.

“At the start of the season, everybody expected a two horse title race between City and Liverpool, but it looks like it’s a three-way race and that shows how far United have come in the last year under Solskjaer.

“He will be hoping for both teams to drop points at Anfield and I’d love to see a 2-2 draw.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style last season, clinching the trophy with seven games to spare.

